Five months after launching the state’s Elder Abuse Task Force, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Supreme Court Justice Megan Cavanagh, and top law enforcement rolled out the first-ever statewide incident report for vulnerable adult abuse.
The report will be rolled out to every law enforcement agency across the state.
“For too long, law enforcement agencies have gone without the proper tools to identify, prosecute and rein in elder abuse crimes in our state,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Today, together with the top leaders that represent every law enforcement agency, in addition to prosecutors from around the state, we are providing more robust tools to crack down on elder abuse.”
It's expected there will be more than 2 million seniors in Michigan by 2030, but the state has never had a standardized investigation report for law enforcement to properly document cases of elder abuse.
“This new incident reporting form sends a message that when it comes to stopping elder abuse, we are on the same page,” said Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan K. Cavanagh. “Our first goal is preventing abuse, but just as important, knowing when abuse occurs and what to do are the critical next steps in making sure seniors are protected from further harm and abusers are held accountable.”
The new form identifies important steps for responding law enforcement officers to take if there is suspected abuse to a senior or vulnerable adult – be it physical, emotional or financial – including:
• Determining whether the victim is a vulnerable adult;
• Identifying if there has been physical harm; and
• Documenting physical injuries, possible signs of neglect and/or instances of financial exploitation.
Additionally, the form presents the responding officers with possible actions following the completion of this form, including the notification of Adult Protective Services, calling an ambulance for emergency situations, and collecting any evidence of financial exploitation.
Officials have likened the report to the standard domestic violence created in 1994 and implemented statewide. The form significantly improved the law enforcement response to domestic violence crimes.
Michigan residents can report any signs or concerns about elder abuse to the Attorney General’s office, through its anonymous elder abuse hotline at 800-24-ABUSE (800-242-2873) or online at www.mi.gov/elderabuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.