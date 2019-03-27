A new report released by the Impaired Driving Safety Commission on the amount of THC that could be found in Michigan drivers leaves residents with mixed feelings.
The six-member commission appointed by former Gov. Rick Synder is made up of Michigan State Police, a medical marijuana patient, and a forensic toxicologist.
In the report, the commission said that Michigan should not set a limit on how much THC drivers can have in their system before they are considered impaired.
Barton Morris, principle attorney for The Cannabis Legal Group, agreed with the report saying there’s no point in setting a limit.
“The report was well written, it was very well supported,” Morris said. “The concentration of THC cannot equate to impairment in a consistent fashion by inhaling it, the concentration of THC in their blood will rise and fall very quickly within 30 minutes.”
Morris said police will decide whether someone is driving under the influence of marijuana on a case by case basis. He said that they will consider their driving, behavior, and smell.
States like Colorado, Washington, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania have a legal level set for THC. Morris said that those laws were years ago, and Michigan does not need to join them.
