Many local restaurants are doing everything they can to stay open in midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"When you close your restaurant, and then kind of open it in a while new way, there's no way it can be anything like it was,' said Ryan Beuthin, coordinator for the Flint Crepe Company.
COVID-19 is not just changing our daily lives, it's also changing how restaurants do business. For many, it's not easy.
The company is doing everything it can to stay open.
"Keeping active on social media," said Beuthin. "Especially because people's newsfeeds are pretty heavy right now. We're trying to keep light but keep visible. So, people are like 'Yeah, they're out there, they're doing things.'"
No matter what many restaurants do, the future looks grim according to Justin Winslow, the CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association.
"The industry really in Michigan as it is across the country right now is being decimated," said Winslow.
One in ten restaurants will not survive, according to a study by the National Restaurant Association and Winslow's organization.
If things don't improve, he said it could be much worse.
"The number could jump from one in three," said Winslow. "The information is pretty dire. That's getting in the ballpark of 6,500 restaurant locations."
Winslow anticipates that around 7,500 restaurant jobs will also be permanently lost because of the pandemic.
Winslow added that the only hope for them is that they can maintain customers during this unprecedented time.
"The restaurants are still safe," said Winslow. "They go through more sanitation and food safety processes than anyone cooking in your home kitchen right now. I encourage you to get that take-out. Get some delivery. Maybe more than once a week if you can."
Beuthin is staying optimistic and said his curbside take-out has been going well so far.
"We do feel like we have options to stay afloat," said Beuthin. "And we appreciate if there's been some thought into that."
