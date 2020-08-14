The Michigan Office of the Inspector General’s report on Aug. 15 does not bode well for online course in the state.
The audit concludes education officials do not have enough information on students performances and attendance of virtual classes.
Unless changes are made, auditors said there is a potential negative impact that poor online course strategy could have on student achievement.
The audit also found 20 out of the 26 districts it sampled had at least five teacher who lacked proper certifications in subjects or grade levels they were teaching online.
It was discovered as well that the state did not have enough documentation to prove whether 14% of virtual learners had met state graduation requirements.
As many teachers understand, there can be more challenges to teaching virtually than in person.
“What, in general, we need to make sure that where education is being done virtually, that every child has a Chromebook, has a laptop, is connected to the internet, because if you’re not gonna have face to face, which is the best education possible, the next best is online,” said David Hecker, the AFT President.
It is important to note this audit examined the virtual learning situation well before the conronavirus pandemic and focused on select courses and not just an entire program which is what students will be doing in the fall.
There is expected to be an audit report on the state’s all-online cyberschools later this year.
TV5 reached out to the Department of Education but we have not heard back.
