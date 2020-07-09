New state requirements come from a recommendation from the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities.
"The existing health disparities highlighted during the coronavirus pandemic have made it clear that there is more work to be done to ensure that people of color have the same access to quality care as everyone else," Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said.
Implicit bias training will be a mandatory qualification for medical licensing, renewal or registration. Implicit bias is described as an unconscious classification of someone based on appearance, including color, gender, even body type and size.
"We make decisions and we act on those decisions not recognizing that it's based on something that we don't really understand," said Randolph F.R. Rasch, Dean of the MSU College of Nursing.
The bias is creating higher rates of disease and disparate outcomes for minority mothers and babies.
“Black people have been disproportionately infected by and are dying from COVID-19 in Michigan, and across the country," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.
Rasch related implicit bias to the time he crossed the street himself to avoid another black male.
"It was something that I developed unconsciously, because growing up, I didn’t know that African-American males are some of the most loving, affectionate, people on earth,” Rasch said. “But I had learned unconsciously to fear him."
He says it’s a perfect example of how pervasive and without exception implicit bias can be.
Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orelene Hawks director says the new measure alone isn't the end but a good start.
“It has become clear that this is a significant step that we can take to promote health equity and eliminate health disparities among Michigan’s communities of color,” Hawks said.
LARA said they will be giving the task force something preliminary by November 1st The rule-making process typically taking 6-months to a year for completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.