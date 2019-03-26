Researchers at the University of Michigan secured a federal grant that will be used for an experimental gene therapy that could potentially enable patients’ immune systems, curing them of cancer.
Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) is the type of cancer that claimed the lives of Donna Smigiel’s son Ryan, and Chad Carr’s grandson Lloyd.
“Their minds are great, but it attacks all of your faculties you know and so it’s a horrific death to watch,” Smigiel said.
DIPG is an aggressive disease that forms within the brain stem, it has no cure, and it most commonly found in adolescents.
Many people who have been diagnosed pass away within a year of being diagnosed, but with the new experimental gene therapy research, that could soon change.
“I’m very excited about what these two researchers down at U of M are doing. It sounds very promising,” Smigiel said.
Doctors at U of M have gone on record believing that a cure could be a few years away.
Smigiel said that she hopes that’s the case. She doesn’t want another parent to endure the pain she will feel every day for the rest of her life.
“Walk down the cancer halls at Henry Ford, or U of M, it breaks your heart. These are our children. We have got to do better. They deserve better. We have to do better,” Smigiel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.