There is a new investment in natural water resources by a Mid-Michigan organization.
A $300,000 commitment from the Bay Area Community Foundation will fund three projects in Bay County to beautify the Saginaw Bay and riverfront.
The plan is to remove invasive plants and reintroduce native species while adding a universally accessible trail.
The restoration project is clearing the only under-developed natural piece of the riverfront.
The Bay Area Community Foundation told TV5 the plan will allow visitors to take in the natural beauty.
The county’s only free access to the Saginaw Bay will transform into an inviting green space on the shoreline.
The area at the end of Linwood Rd. in Fraser Township is essentially a parking lot right now.
Township officials said the project will allow easy access to a variety of water sports.
“We’re going to plan on extending it with a portable fishing dock that’ll be rolled out. Every year we’re gonna out in a kayak launch handicap accessible,” a township official said.
Monitor Township’s Herbert W. Steih Memorial Park is getting improvements for better accommodating kayakers, snowmobilers, and anglers.
The project will stabilize the riverbank, expanding amenities and preserving natural resources for the future.
