The sound of pinballs, buttons and high scores can all be heard at Crazy Quarters Arcade in Bay City.
This new amusement spot located downtown has a retro-type of feel.
"We're trying to bring back an old-school experience, and bring it to a new vibe," said Chris Exo, a co-owner of the business.
"That's why we have, you know, movie posters from the 80's," said Brentt Brunner, the other co-owner. "We play a lot of 80's music in here, and it brings back great memories for a lot of people."
The co-owners are excited to bring this experience to the area.
"We all have our daytime jobs, but when we come in here, working is fun," said Brunner.
Brunner and his partners Jeff Palmer and Chris Exo are three guys who all have a passion for collecting pinball machines.
After meeting up one day, they decided to open a place of their own where people could enjoy these games, too.
These retro-style games come with retro style prices.
"Everything here takes a quarter, and our games range from a quarter a play up to a dollar a play," said Exo.
You can learn more about the arcade on their Facebook page here.
