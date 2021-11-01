A new rule now requires financial institutions to report financial exploitation of vulnerable adults to adult protective services and law enforcement.
The rule is related to a previous law, the Financial Exploitation Prevention Act, that went into effect on Sept. 26.
The new rule implements the following:
• The manner of notification to the county prosecutor’s office when adult protective services and law enforcement receive notices of suspected or detected covered financial exploitation from banks and credit unions.
• The manner of notification to the county prosecutor’s office when a financial institution either is unable to communicate with APS or law enforcement or does not receive required follow-up notifications from those agencies after the financial institution makes a report of suspected or detected covered financial exploitation.
FEPA requires financial institutions to develop and implement policies, training, and procedures for identifying and reporting exploitation of their customers.
Extra resources on elder abuse are available from the Department of the Attorney General. A library of resources is available here.
