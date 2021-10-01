The official groundbreaking of the new Animal Care and Control Resource Center in Saginaw County will begin on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.
The new Kochcille Township facility, located at 5641 Bay Road, will be 23,000 square feet, which is about three times bigger than the current center.
The new building will house feeding areas, kennels, supports spaces and a community education center. There will also be an on-site veterinary clinic with an innovative ventilation system.
“We are very excited to finally see the beginning of construction,” said Bonnie Kanicki, director of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control. “Our staff, volunteers and our county residents have been looking forward to expanding into a larger space with additional resources. This means a great deal to Saginaw County. We will be able to provide better care to the animals, and the customers will enjoy a better experience when visiting our animals - that is what it’s all about.”
In the 2018 election, a majority of Saginaw County residents voted to pass an increase in millage to build the new center.
