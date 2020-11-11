Brenda Moore has been selected as Saginaw’s next mayor.
The Saginaw City council voted to make Moore the next mayor during the Nov. 9 council meeting.
Michael Balls was also voted into the Mayor Pro Tem position.
They will serve in those roles until November 2022.
“This is a tremendous honor and I am humbled and thrilled to serve as your mayor,” said Mayor Brenda Moore. “We have an incredible group of individuals on our City Council. I look forward to working with the other council members and Mayor Pro Tem Balls as we face the challenges and successes that will shape the future of Saginaw.”
Mayor Brenda F. Moore was elected to City Council in 2013 and served as the Mayor Pro Tem since 2018.
Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls has served on City Council since 2013.
