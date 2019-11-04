A brand-new store is open for business in Saginaw.
The Wub Wheel Company has just about everything for skateboarders.
Jerry Wilson, owner of Wub Wheel Company, said it gives customers an experience when they walk through the doors.
A lot of the products are made in house - including embroidery, a clothing line, and Saginaw-inspired apparel.
Wilson said the items that can be bought at his business in Old Town Saginaw are one-of-a-kind.
"We really actually do a lot of Saginaw inspired apparel. So we hope to kind of showcase a different side of Saginaw through that, as well as our own brand. So we didn't want to really sell anything that people could buy anywhere else," Wilson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.