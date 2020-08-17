A promising new test could help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the FDA is granting emergency use authorization.
"It doesn't need the same re-agents and swabs that have been the limiting steps to create testing at scale in this country,” said Epidemiologist and public health expert Dr. Abdul El-Sayed. “It really could be a game changer if we can deploy it."
It’s a simple and painless saliva test unlike the invasive and uncomfortable nasal swab test.
Officials say results can be determined in less than three hours and tests would cost around ten dollars per sample.
"I think it will take weeks, if not longer, for this test to become more widely available,” said Dr. William Schaffner from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. “But as it comes online, I think people will like it much better than the more intrusive nasal swab test."
The test is not meant for patients in the hospital or those who are symptomatic.
The national basketball association helped fund its development and uses it to test for non-symptomatic carriers.
"This virus is still spreading widely in the communities,” Schaffner said. “It's not under control yet over much of the United States, I’m afraid."
As of now the U.S. death toll for COVID-19 has passed 170,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.
