Prison officials are confirming new cases of Scabies at Michigan's only prison for women.
Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz says 2 inmates reported scabies symptoms last Wednesday, May, 15th at Huron Valley Correctional Facility near Ypsilanti.
Those 2 women along with a third inmate had confirmed cases of the parasite. 83 women were given precautionary treatment and a residential unit was placed under quarantine Friday.
Scabies is a term for parasitic mites that burrow under the skin and lay eggs.
The Corrections department was sued in April , with the lawsuit contending prisoners suffered severe itching and permanent scarring because officials took more than a year to diagnose and properly treat an earlier scabies outbreak .
