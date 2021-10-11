New school bus laws went into effect across the state on Monday.
The laws are aimed at keeping children safe on the bus on the way to and from school.
Drivers trying to sneak pass stopped buses may want to think twice as new technology is cracking down on the potentially deadly issue.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to get ahead of this child safety issue that we do have in the city,” said Robert Bradley, director of transportation for Saginaw Public Schools.
Bradley is glad to see new statewide school bus safety enhancements going into effect. He said there have been a few instances when students were nearly hit by a vehicle driving around a stopped school bus displaying flashing red lights.
“For many years, we’ve been able to report when things like this happen. But there was no way really, unless the police were on scene, on site to actually see it themselves to administer any discipline,” Bradley said.
A new law, that took effect Oct. 11, makes it so a police officer doesn’t have to witness the violation. Photos or videos from a school bus catching the driver in the act can be used in court.
Bradley said cameras for his fleet are coming soon.
“It’ll be a matter of weeks. You know, if not days, on some as soon as tomorrow,” Bradley said.
That is not the only new law that went into effect on Monday. Now, there is no trespassing on a school bus. That means no one, including parents, can board a school bus without the school’s permission.
“If there’s an issue, you need to take that up here at the office. Not on the bus or on the road,” Bradley said.
Bradley said there have been a few times where parents got on a bus. He wants cooler heads to prevail.
“Emotions run high when you’re talking about people’s children and we understand that. But the right thing to do is to let the adults deal with the adults,” Bradley said.
Each violation carries a fine up to $500. Bradley hopes it serves as a reminder to keep an eye out for students at the bus stop.
“It’s a heavy price to pay, along with a ticket. But if you were to hit a child, that’s something you can’t ever take back,” Bradley said.
