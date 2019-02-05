GM unveiled its new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD and is planning to bring jobs back to Flint for its production.
GM announced the next generation Silverado HD in December of 2018 with a sneak peek.
The all-new 2020 Silverado HD is named the strongest, most capable Silverado HD ever, according to the automaker.
“We set out to make the best HD trucks on the market, bar none,” said Jaclyn McQuaid, chief engineer, Silverado HD. “We increased towing capabilities across the line, not just for dually buyers. We added class-leading towing technologies, such as 15 available camera views, to make trailering more convenient, whether pulling a large cargo trailer or fifth-wheel camper. And we made a host of changes to make tasks easier.”
Built at the Flint Assembly plant in Flint, Michigan, the all-new 2020 Silverado HD is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor with a wheelbase that’s been stretched 5.2 inches on Crew Cab models and is scaled for HD customers.
Production is expected to bring in more than 1000 jobs.
The company said that the jobs will go to union workers that were already laid off or facing it.
The Silverado HD’s are expected to be on the street by this summer.
To find out more about the 2020 Silverado HD, click here.
