Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has announced new, user-friendly self-service stations will be rolled out to Secretary of State offices across the state.
Following a successful one-month pilot phase, the project will replace all 93 existing kiosks that have been called unreliable and hard-to-use. By the end of January, the old kiosks will be replaced, and 57 more added across the state, for a total of 150, by the end of April.
Many of the new stations will be in grocery stores such as Kroger and Meijer. With most being available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For an up-to-date listing of locations, click here.
Residents don’t need to have their renewal packet with them to renew their registration at a self-service station. Eligible vehicles can be renewed with only the plate number and the last four digits of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).
Like the previous kiosks, self-service stations will offer renewals for automobiles, motorcycles and watercraft. The stations can print auto and motorcycle tabs. Watercraft tabs will be mailed to customers. The new self-service stations will add numerous driver-related transactions once the Michigan Department of State completes the second portion of its computer system upgrade in March 2021.
