The New Standard Academy is transitioning to virtual learning out of precaution for students and staff members.
Principal Correy Black wrote while there have been no COVID-19 cases reported at the academy, they want to stay proactive about keeping the school community safe.
No return date has been set yet, but face-to-face learning will be discontinued until after Christmas break.
Black wrote the return date may be pushed back in the coming months.
The academy will still deliver breakfast and lunch to students. The dates and times for the deliveries will be updated on the academy’s website and Facebook page.
Sports will continue until further notice, Black wrote.
