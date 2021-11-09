A new state law could mean a new name for Flint Township, which has been trying to change its name for years to stop being confused with the city.
"I get calls and they ask us where we're at and I say well we're flint and they're hesitant and I still get that today,” said Kevin Stiff.
Stiff owns the Dive Shop in Flint Township. He gets customers from all over the state who said they're hesitant to make the drive when they hear the word Flint even though the township is separate from the city.
"When the water crisis happened, we literally had people back out of the classes because of the fact they didn’t want to swim in our pools because of the Flint water,” Stiff said.
Even though the township has a different water source than Flint, Stiff adds it’s also the city's reputation that makes potential customers uncertain.
“Crime has not been the best, the buildings, if you were to drive down Corunna road right now toward Flint once you pass Corunna highways there’s close to 70 buildings that are burned down or torn down,” Stiff said.
Stiff has pushed for a new name for the township for years.
In 2012, the township formed a committee to look into the issue, but it's only because of a law signed last month by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that it and other communities have the ability to change their names.
The committee compiled a list of 100 names, which have been narrowed down to 10.
“Carman hills was the more popular name,” Stiff said.
But not everyone is open to the change.
“I think it’s a terrible sounding name,” Glen Stack, a resident said. “I think it's silly. We've been Flint Township all these years. The name change would just be an expense to the taxpayers."'
He said he understands why some may confuse the city and township. But --
“The word township in my mind it draws a boundary,” Stack said.
Two thirds of the township board and a majority of residents would have to approve the new name for the change to occur.
