Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced a new state partnership that will help people currently incarcerated join the workforce as licensed professionals.
It's a partnership between the Michigan Department of Corrections and LARA, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.
LARA will review license applications submitted by people currently incarcerated who have successfully completed MDOC Career Technical Education.
MDOC will focus on training in cosmetology, building trades, plumbing, electrical, masonry and barbering.
Prisoners in these programs will be prescreened to ensure there are jobs available in the communities where they plan to return.
In a press release, Gov. Whitmer said “Increasing employment opportunities for returning citizens reduces recidivism and improves public safety. These measures are crucial as we make our state a home for opportunity for all Michiganders,”
Applicants may also request a preliminary determination from LARA concerning whether any court judgments against them would likely result in a denial of a license for failing to meet the good moral character requirement.
