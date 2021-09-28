The governor’s office announced a new strategic fund project on Tuesday that will support hundreds of jobs, infrastructure, and invest in electric vehicles.
“We are focused on growing Michigan’s economy by creating good jobs for our residents, building on our state’s automotive manufacturing strengths, supporting vibrant communities, and continuing to promote Michigan as a premiere place to live, work, visit, and play,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Today’s MSF projects and initiatives create hundreds of jobs, fix critical water infrastructure, and expand on our leadership in the future of mobility and electric vehicles. Together, we can build back our economy stronger than ever before.”
In December 2019, Ford Motor Company announced a $2.5 billion investment around electric and autonomous vehicle manufacturing, creating more than 3,700 new jobs. A recent plan also increases production capacity to 80,000 trucks a year.
A biopharmaceutical company will also plan to create additional high wage jobs with this project.
Sartorius BioAnalytical Instruments, Inc. currently has a site in Washtenaw County, but plans to create 160 new jobs and construct a new facility in Ann Arbor. The new building will house lab processing services, manufacturing and more.
“The new facility will consolidate existing business operations in Washtenaw County to create a center of excellence in Ann Arbor for the Laboratory and Bioprocess Products and Services in North America, which focus on providing innovative solutions to help customers develop drugs that cure, prevent, and halt the progression of diseases,” said Mary Lavin, President of Sartorius North America.
Several infrastructure grants will also be awarded to Michigan communities for water-related improvements.
The communities receiving grants are:
• Bangor
• Escanaba
• Fowlerville
• Hart
• Hartford
• Houghton
• Middleville
• Morenci
• Rogers City
• Shelby
• West Branch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.