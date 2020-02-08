Saginaw Public Schools is rolling out its new strategic plan.
According to officials, the plan comes from the research done in the community.
Included in the strategic plan is a bond campaign that would be added to the November ballot. The bond campaign could fund a new high school in the city at the SASA site.
Officials said the current SASA building would be demolished, only the gym and the auditorium would remain in place.
SASA would be relocated to the current Arthur Hill site. Hanley Elementary School will also be relocated to that building, creating a gifted and talented campus.
According to the plan, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill will close in June 2023.
A portion of Saginaw High will re-open for after-school programs.
According to the plan, the following buildings will be demolished between 2021 and 2030: Edith Bailie, Nelle Haley, Emerson, Jones, Longfellow, John Moore, Coulter, Houghton, Phoenix/Ricker Middle, BV High and Middle Schools.
