A new unique attraction has found its home in downtown Bay City and it's not just for photographers.
The search for the ultimate picture continues now at The Shoot and Share Studio and Selfie Museum.
Studio founder Erin Poltorak is a professional photographer and small business owner.
"We wanted to have a space where photographers could rent but not have to own an actual studio themselves, and then we also wanted to incorporate the selfie idea," Poltorak said. "It's kind of surreal. I mean you sit here sometimes and you're like, 'wow, this is ours.' you know, we worked very hard to build this up and it's a, it's a very unique feeling."
While this isn't her first studio, it is her first selfie space.
"It's really nice because you can find interesting backgrounds without having to search really hard for them," said Sheridan Johnson, Midland resident.
This is Johnston's favorite spot and a hit with other visitors.
"I really like the white backdrop and I really like the bathtub; I think the fake rain looks really cool," Johnson said.
The space includes portable lights, so residents just need to get out their phone, find the backdrop and take the shot. The museum is one of a kind in the area.
"Bay City has a lot of like cool restaurants and cool boutiques that you really don't see a lot of other places in Michigan, so it's nice to have those, like trendy spots," Johnson said.
That is why Poltorak started her first studio just a couple blocks away and kept the museum in Bay City.
"There's just something that draws me to it. I think when you pull over the bridge, you just get this atmosphere difference. There's so much going on downtown during the summers especially, all throughout the year, you just feel that excitement and you know that this is the place to be," Poltorak said.
Poltorak plans on changing the backdrops with the months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.