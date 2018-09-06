New superintendent has big plans for Flint school district

Flint schools are back in session under new leadership.
Superintendent Derrick Lopez said he has big plans, including changing how students are taught.
"It has to be more project-based learning, more learning that is akin to their style of receiving information, and the teacher has to be more engaged in that space,” he said.
Lopez also said he’s addressing another teaching issue – shortage of substitutes.
"Our sub provider EduStaff actually increased the rate for our subs from $86 a day to $105 a day, so basically we're more competitive in that regard,” Lopez said.
More than anything, he wants to assure parents the district is a safe place to learn.
"We don't have more violence or less violence than any other school district in the county or in the state. What we do have is we actually have kids who are eager to learn every day. No child comes to school wanting to disappoint a teacher, and no teacher comes to school wanting to disappoint a child,” Lopez said.
