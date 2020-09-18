The Basketball League is introducing a new franchise to Mid-Michigan.
Flint United is a new league that’s expected to bring a sense of unity to the city of Flint.
Team owner and Flint-native Kevin Mays said he is thrilled to introduce this team to his hometown.
Mays is a Carman-Ainsworth graduate and a two-time NCAA All-American athlete.
He is leading the team with professional experience in sports marketing and development, among different organizations.
Flint United wants to uplift the residents of Flint with all the hardships the city has encountered.
“My goals for the franchise and the league are to provide opportunities for athletes and professionals to maximize their potential, no matter what that is. Bringing this organization to my hometown, community is at the forefront, and I know I don't stand alone in that mission. Community development is the ultimate focus of the league, our front office as well as every other franchise across the nation.”
With over 20 teams across the country, The Basketball League said it is introducing a new source of entertainment and unifying competition to each community in different markets.
