Officials say another round of testing at private residential wells in southwestern Michigan found no presence of dioxin in most of the wells that previously tested positive for the contaminant.
Michigan and Allegan County officials on Monday announced the results of retesting at 21 private residential wells in Otsego. They say only one showed trace amounts of dioxin, but those were below drinking water standards.
The wells were retested in October after some results from a July sampling tested positive for the harmful manufacturing byproduct. It was later determined the July results were invalid due to laboratory testing equipment contamination.
Residential well tests near a paper factory landfill also came back negative for per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, known as PFAS . Soil samples will next be tested for dioxins and PFAS.
