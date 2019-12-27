Local businesses say their customers aren’t happy with the new restrictions on tobacco.
“’How come you raised the age?’ I said I didn’t. The lawmakers made that change,” said Karansir Labana.
Labana, the owner of Jan’s party store in Bay City says he's turned away several people trying to buy tobacco, people above age 18 but under 21.
As of Friday, selling to anyone under 21 is now illegal.
Last week President Trump signed the new minimum age into law as part of a sweeping spending bill.
Christina Braun, manager at Fast Lane in Saginaw says many of her customers who can no longer buy tobacco are not happy.
“They are all not in favor of it,” Braun said.
She says she expects her business to take a hit.
“I do see the numbers going down some,” Braun said. “I hope not hugely because a lot of our products are tobacco related.”
As a father, Labana says he's glad to see this new law.
“I am in favor of 21,” he said.
And when said if he thinks it’ll impact his business, he said “that’s okay.”
While it will probably mean less product sold and less money made Braun agrees with Labana that health comes first.
“Numbers show that it’s making people healthier, its saving lives in the long run,” she said.
Before this, several states had already changed their age limit for buying tobacco, but Michigan was not one of them.
