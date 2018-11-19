Peanuts are a perfect heart-healthy snack. But for Cora Fitzpatrick, who has been allergic to peanuts all her life, those crunchy little nuts can kill her.
Fitzpatrick said just thinking about what could happen makes her nervous.
"I'm nervous all the time because I don't know if it's out there and I'm touching something that somebody else touched," she said.
Fitzpatrick explained what happens if she does touch something that has peanuts or peanut butter on it.
"I'd have hives, tightness of my throat and shortness of breath," she said.
Fitzpatrick said after experiencing those allergic reactions over and over, she had enough. She started searching for freedom. That’s when she discovered Oral Immunotherapy or OIT.
Dr. Chad Mayer, an allergist in Novi, has 600 patients on OIT.
"It's a process of making your body not respond to what you're allergic too," Mayer said.
Here’s how it works. Fitzpatrick takes a low dose of peanut in a liquid form monthly. She’ll keep increasing the dose until she builds up immunity to it.
"The goal is to be around what you're allergic to without having reactions and integrating it into your daily life," Mayer said.
Dr. Richard Horbal, an allergist at the Bay Allergy Clinic, said OIT is not cut and dry, and not for everyone. You have to be motivated and there’s a hefty cost.
"The issue is insurance. As far as coverage, it may not be covered," Horbal said.
To save a few bucks and time, Horbal is a proponent of just steering clear of what you’re allergic too.
“If you can find out what you're allergic to, avoid it," he said.
Fitzpatrick has struggled avoiding peanuts. That’s why now she just wants to be allergy free to taste what she has been missing.
