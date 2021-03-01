Employees at Johnson and Johnson’s facility in Kentucky cheered as co-workers carried boxes of the company's COVID-19 vaccine to the loading dock. The first shipments headed out Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal Drug Administration approved its emergency use over the weekend.
It marks the third COVID-19 vaccine approved in the United States, coming at a pivotal time in the pandemic. Michigan's top doctor has details about the impact this new shot will have on Michigan’s efforts to vaccinate residents.
"I'm really excited," said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive and deputy director of the state health department.
She said the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is the first of its kind.
"It’s one dose, more easily stored at regular refrigeration temperatures per other vaccines," Khaldun said.
The first shipments went out Monday and they'll be arriving in Michigan health departments and hospitals quickly.
"We expect to actually see those in Michigan this week. We're expecting about 82,000 vaccines," she said.
A significant amount that could dwindle soon according to the federal government, Kalduhn said.
"That amount is likely going to decrease in the next couple of weeks,” she said. “We're hopeful that by the end of March, we'll have more insight into how many of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine we will be receiving in the state for the coming weeks after that."
But Kalduhn said overall, the amount of vaccine coming into the state is up, and she hopes that trend continues.
"I'm certainly hoping that as we get more vaccine into the state as a whole that everyone, including Saginaw County, continues to see more as well,” she said. “We are pleased with what we've seen, particularly since the Biden/Harris administration came into office, we're seeing a steady increase in the amount of vaccines coming into the state."
About four million doses are in the initial shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The company expects to ship an additional 16 million shots by the end of the month and 100 million by the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.