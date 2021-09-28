A dispute between a mid-Michigan city and its waste collector led to some residents not getting their waste picked up for weeks.
But now, after breaking off their partnership, the city has a new waste contractor ready to roll this week.
After taking several bids, the Flint City Council chose Priority Waste to become the city's new waste collector.
"I’m excited that we were able to vote for them,” said Eva Worthing, councilmember.
Worthing said Priority Waste will be picking up trash by the end of the week.
But the new trash collector hasn't come in without controversy.
Worthing said some members of council are questioning the decision.
Another company came in with the lowest bid, claiming they should have won the contract. That company said city administration awarded the bid unfairly.
"And that’s absolutely false. When they did these bids for the garbage contract it was a blind process,” Worthing said.
There will be a special council meeting this week to address the accusation, but Worthing said she won't be going.
Council has approved the administration’s choice for trash pickup. Worthing said Priority Waste may have not been the cheapest, but they were the most reliable choice.
She said other companies that had a bid in didn't have the reputation she was hoping for, and everything was done fairly, in her eyes.
"They didn’t know the name of the company they were voting for. A six member board and they just submitted their pick and all six of them had chosen Priority without knowing the name of the company,” Worthing said.
