The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have announced the launch of a new webpage to help residents understand the new federal rule requiring private insurers to cover at-home COVID-19 tests.
“Ensuring that every Michigander has access to convenient at-home COVID-19 testing is an important part of our strategy for keeping Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said. “Our new website provides Michiganders the information they need to take advantage of this new insurance benefit that could save a family of four up to $384 per month.”
“This new insurance benefit will help reduce the expense of getting these convenient, at-home tests, but the specifics of how this coverage is provided varies depending on your insurer,” Fox said. “This new webpage contains information on how you can obtain covered tests, submit claims for reimbursement, and find contact information and links to your insurer’s COVID-19 testing website. If you have questions about this new coverage, contact DIFS at 877-999-6442, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”
The rule makes insurance providers cover eight at-home COVID-19 tests per month for every person covered by the health plan. The cost and reimbursement amounts will vary depending on how the insurance provider offers the plan.
Residents can find local testing sites through an online search tool in the webpage. For more information about COVID-19 tests, residents can go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.