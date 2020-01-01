A new decade has been ushered in and with it are changes to some state legislation.
Here’s a look at a few major changes coming to Michigan laws in 2020.
January 1 brought an increase in the state's minimum wage. A full report on that change can be found here.
Later this month, a new law that clarifies counselors' scope of practice kicks in.
As we reported in October, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill that allows counselors to diagnose and treat clients using basic counseling and psychotherapy techniques. The bill basically codifies counselors' current practices into law.
The law overturns recent revisions by the state department of licensing and regulatory affairs that placed prohibitions on counselors diagnosing clients and using psychotherapy techniques. Had the revisions stayed in place, about ten thousand licensed professional counselors across the state would have had to stop practicing.
Internet gaming, and sports betting will also be a reality this March.
"I think it's a great bill. I'm a big gambler regardless. Obviously, I’m at the casino but I think you should be able to bet on sports for sure."
Last month, Whitmer signed a series of bills to legalize internet gaming and sports betting. The revenue will support the school aid fund and first responder presumed coverage fund.
The state treasury estimates this will bring about $19 million in new revenue to Michigan.
July 1 also marks the beginning of auto insurance reforms.
"The devil is in the details,” Covenant Healthcare CEO Ed Bruff said. “It's such a new law we're not yet sure of all of the details and all the impact."
Whitmer signed those reforms into law last June. Drivers in Michigan will have the option of selecting levels of medical coverage in their auto insurance policies, essentially lowering the price of car insurance premiums.
Insurers will also be required to inform customers about the updated coverage options available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.