A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint on New Year’s Day.
It happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leith Street on Saturday, Jan. 1.
Officers from the Flint Police Department arrived at the scene and located the victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspects are currently in custody and the incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.