Police lights tape generic
kali9/Getty Images

A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Flint on New Year’s Day.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Leith Street on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Officers from the Flint Police Department arrived at the scene and located the victim deceased from a gunshot wound. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects are currently in custody and the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.