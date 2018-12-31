Children and parents rang in 2019 at the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum in Saginaw on Sunday.
The New Year’s Eve Countdown Blast featured games and face painting.
Every hour on the hour, a countdown took place with favorite storybook monkey, Curious George.
“There’s a lot to do for the kids, trying new things and learning new things with other kids,” said Jesse Torres from Saginaw.
You can enjoy all the fun happening at the Mid-Michigan Children’s Museum.
They’re open Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and open Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
