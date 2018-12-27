Here is a list of different events happening around Mid-Michigan on New Year’s Eve:
Bay City:
- Masquerade Ball - starts at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the Historic Masonic Temple
Flint
- New Year’s Eve House Party - starts at 9 p.m. at The Loft
- B.Y.E Bleu Year’s Eve – starts at 7 p.m. in downtown Flint
- New Year's Eve Murder Mystery Dinner - starts at 6:30 p.m. at Blondie's Food & Spirits
- Flinttown Countdown to 2019 - starts at 8 p.m. at the Flint Farmer's Market
- NYE 2018 Black & White Masquerade - starts at 8 p.m. at Bar Louie Genesee Valley Center
Frankenmuth
- NYE Live Comedy! Larry Reeb - starts at 9:30 p.m. at Fischer Hall
- New Year's Eve Celebration - starts at 5 p.m. at Zehnders Splash Village
- Prost NYE Cocktail Party - starts at 9 p.m. at Prost Wine Bar & Charcuterie
- New Year's Eve - starts at 5:30 p.m. at Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge
Lapeer
- New Year’s Eve Glow Party - starts at 9 p.m. at Side Tracks Bar & Grill
Midland
- Midnight on Main - starts at 8 p.m. at Dow Diamond
Millington
- New Year’s Eve Eve Eve Murder Mystery - starts at 7 p.m. at Corner Cellar
Mount Pleasant
- New Year’s Eve Soiree – starts at 8 p.m. at ENCORE, The Nightclub
- Uptown New Years Eve 2019 - starts at 9 p.m. at Wayside Central
- Ascend New Year's Eve Party - starts at 9 p.m. at Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Owosso
- VIP Downtown Owosso New Year’s Eve Party with Ryan DeHues - starts at 9:30 p.m. at Lily Pearls Lounge
Saginaw
- New Years Eve Ball - starts at 8:30 p.m. at the Bancroft Crystal Ballroom
- New Year's Ever Bash - starts at 7 p.m. at Swan Valley Golf & Banquet
- Stardust's Family New Years Eve Party - starts at 12:30 p.m. at Stardust
Did we miss an event? Send us an email at wnem@wnem.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.