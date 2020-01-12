A New York City jazz festival comes with a musical slice of Motown. The Winter Jazzfest's lineup includes a show on Sunday entitled "From Detroit to the World: Celebrating the Jazz Legacy of Detroit and Honoring Marcus Belgrave."
The show at Le Poisson Rouge was created to honor the late trumpeter, who graced stages and studios with Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Dizzy Gillespie and Motown artists galore.
The lineup is scheduled to include Ron Carter, Sheila Jordan, Robert Hurst, Karriem Riggins and Belgrave's wife, Joan Belgrave. Also scheduled before the show is a talk about the history of Detroit jazz, moderated by author Mark Stryker.
