New York's Legislature could soon repeal a longstanding ban on paid surrogacy contracts, in which a woman is compensated for carrying the child of another person or couple.
New York and Michigan are now the only two states that expressly forbid surrogacy contracts, forcing many prospective parents to go to other states to start a family.
A measure sponsored by Sen. Brad Hoylman, a Manhattan Democrat, would permit surrogacy contracts and impose rules intended to protect surrogates, intended parents and babies.
Hoylman has two daughters born to a surrogate in California. He says state law hasn't kept up with medical advances that make surrogacy a good option for many couples and single people.
Lawmakers held a hearing on the legislation Wednesday, a critical step before a possible vote.
