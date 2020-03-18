The New York Stock Exchange announced that they will fully go to electronic trading on March 23.
All electronic trading will begin with Monday's market open.
This is a step to temporarily close the trading floors to protect the health and well-being of employees during COVID-19.
“NYSE’s trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members,” said Stacey Cunningham, President of the New York Stock Exchange. “While we are taking the precautionary step of closing the trading floors, we continue to firmly believe the markets should remain open and accessible to investors. All NYSE markets will continue to operate under normal trading hours despite the closure of the trading floors.”
Intercontinental Exchange will continue to monitor events to determine the appropriate time to re-open the NYSE trading floors.
