A local teen is hoping to continue her education at one of the top colleges in the nation. She was featured in a New York Times article focusing on a program that introduces underprivileged students to Ivy League coursework.
“Being poor is just a mindset because we’re always rich up here,” Latisha Jones said.
Wise words from 17-year-old Jones. She’s a senior at the International Academy of Flint and one of the faces featured in a recent New York Times Article. The story highlights a college program that allows disadvantaged teens to take Ivy League courses.
“Currently I am taking a Howard University course considered to be a very prestigious school,” Jones said.
One that she hopes to be admitted to this fall and the program giving her a head start.
“It’s just been zoom meetings, class discussions, homework assignments,” she said. “It really prepares you for what college is like.
The course is taught by a professor and teachers assistants which she says is inspiring.
“They’re actual Howard students and it’s so cool to see them in leadership positions like that because it’s like if they can do it, I can do it too.”
She's always believed in herself even when her teachers didn't.
“A few that would say, ‘Oh Latisha you’re dreaming too big, you’re not going to be anything, you can’t even afford to think outside of Flint for college.’”
It was an attempt to minimize her dreams that she says failed.
“I have support and no matter what I’m going to pursue my dreams,” said Dennis Williams-Mitchell.
One of her supporters is Williams-Mitchell, a mentor from an organization called Wow Outreach in Flint who was ecstatic to hear the news of Jones gracing the New York times
“I could not believe it to be quite frank I’m like are you serious,” Williams-Mitchell said.
He says there needs to be more programs like this to empower other students like Jones.
“Remember her name and remember her face,” he said.
