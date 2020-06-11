Floodwaters destroyed homes, communities and lives after the Sanford and Edenville dams failed on May 19.
An inspection on the Edenville Dam was conducted between June 2019 and March 2020 has just been released finding the dam to be in fair-to poor condition.
It also showed the dam didn’t meet safety requirements, finding the spillway could not pass the amount of water the state requires.
The report also says the dam originally wasn’t even designed for flood control but was used for the Wolverine Power corporation after it was built in 1924.
The Four Lakes Task Force was in the process of purchasing the dams and planned to expand Edenville Dam’s capacity by 2024.
The purchase was to be made in June but that’s been put on hold after the flooding disaster.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is investigating the cause of the dam failures.
It sent us a statement saying it found nothing unexpected in the report and that it confirmed the agency's preliminary conclusions about the dam's shortcomings.
“We didn’t see anything unexpected in the report. It confirmed EGLE’s preliminary conclusion about the dam’s spillway capacity and detailed the need for repairs in areas we were aware of.”
The four lakes task force made a statement about how they let EGLE know of the dam’s shortcomings
“In September 2019 FLTF engineers noted ‘FLTF does not believe the Edenville Dam can be operated to meet the EGLE dam safety requirement without certain repairs and improvements.”
