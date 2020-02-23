Vandalism at Flint's Berson Field House has a $40,000 investment nearly destroyed.
On Feb. 22, vandals used their vehicle to do doughnuts all across the court leaving behind tire tracks and a torn up court.
Bryant Nolden, a Genesee County Commissioner, picked up broken pieces of the court all day on Feb. 23.
"Oh my god, I know it had to be a couple hundred," Nolden responded when asked how many pieces he picked up.
Nolden is salvaging what he can because the court was just installed in October. A grant helped bring the court to Flint, but now, tire-marked and torn-up pieces fill up the trash.
"We are all victims when something like this happens," said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. "We want to grow out community. It devalues us all."
Neeley said this careless act won't stop the city.
"We're gonna repair this court," said Neeley. "It's going to take members of this community of like-thinking to stand together and to make sure acts of vandalism doesn't happen anymore."
Nolden and Neeley are each putting up $500 as a reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever destroyed the court.
"We will offer a level of forgiveness if you turn yourself in and help remediate the problem you caused," said Neeley.
