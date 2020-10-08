It’s not often that the news of someone’s passing makes waves the world over, but that’s what happened after the lives of Lindsey Vogelaar, and her husband Costas Sivyllis, were cut short when their plane crashed just east of Telluride, CO on Monday.
“Lindsey was born in Denver, Colorado. As an infant we returned to Grand Rapids,” explained Lindsey’s father, Gary Vogelaar.
Her mother, father, and sister still live in the Jenison area. That’s where they shared how Lindsey has always been a people-person, making friends wherever she went.
“Everyone that came across her just liked her. She was that friendly, outgoing type. That’s not just locally, but throughout the world,” Gary explained.
When the girls were young, the family made a habit of taking off on quick trips, instilling in Lindsey a lifelong passion for adventure. After getting a Masters in International Education from Grand Valley, Lindsey decided she wanted to travel, finding her dream job as a flight attendant with United Airlines.
And eventually she would also find the love of her life.
“They met overseas. He was the pilot for that flight, and she was flight attendant. A true fairy tale,” sister Courtney Vogelaar explained.
They were kindred spirits with big plans.
“Three weekend ago I was up in their airplane in Florida, and Costa said one unique thing about being up this high. [He said] and I tell you something, and if you don’t like it, there’s the door. And if you like it, we get a safe landing. I said, OK. He said Lindsey and I are eloping. We’re going to get married in Telluride. Of course, I was happy about that, and I didn’t have to jump out,” Gary said.
The plan to elope came about when the pandemic forced them to change their initial plans, which was a wedding in Costa’s home country of Greece. After tying the knot, the couple were to head back to their home in Florida. Her father, Gary, tracking the plane’s every movement through an app on his phone. “Throughout the day I was checking to see if there was any movement on the tracking, and it happened to stop just east of Telluride. But because she told me prior that it’s not always accurate, I didn’t think anything of it.”
But soon, it would all become clear.
“I was actually finishing up my night, ready to go to bed. About a 10:45 I saw a sheriff’s car pull up because my windows were open, and I thought, that’s kinda strange. But then he came to the door, and he verified who I was and who Lindsey was,” mother Sandy Nichols recalled.
They learned the couple’s plane had crashed, just minutes after takeoff. Their family now coming together under one roof to mourn. But also, to celebrate the lives of two people who never waited for a moment to pass them by.
“She was my best friend, I talked to her every day, and Facetimed with her every single day. I was planning my life with my husband to move down to Florida to be with them, we talked about having babies at the same time together,” Courtney explained.
“We have a lot of planning and tough times ahead, we will prevail, but it’s just really tough,” Gary said.
