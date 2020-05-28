Nexteer is aiding in the flood relief efforts in Mid-Michigan after historic floods swept through the region earlier this month.
Nexter is making a $30,000 donation to the United Way of Saginaw County to assist with flood relief efforts. In addition, the company is also committing up to $30,000 to match employee donations through June 11.
On May 21, Nexteer partnered with the United Way of Saginaw County and UAW Local 699 to collect donations for families impacted by the floods.
More than 10,000 items were collected at the event, Nexteer said.
“Nexteer has called the Great Lakes Bay Region home for more than 100 years, and we are committed to helping our local community recover from this devastating flood,” said Dennis Hoeg, vice president and North America president of Nexteer Automotive. “Nexteer has a strong culture of volunteering and supporting the Saginaw community, which is why we acted quickly to set up the donation drive and are making a monetary donation to the United Way of Saginaw County.”
If you are interested in supporting local relief efforts, you can do the following:
- Donate household cleaning supplies to a future United Way donation/distribution event. The United Way will provide details on future events on their website.
- Donate to the United Way of Saginaw County online or by texting FloodRELIEF2020 to 41444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.