Nexteer Automotive said it will be cutting jobs at U.S. facilities in order to align the company with its current demand and expectations beyond this year.
The company didn’t specify how many positions would be reduced but said it will work with the affected employees to give support services and help them transit.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought immense challenges to the automotive industry, as well as national economies around the world,” said Dennis Hoeg, Nexteer Vice President, and North America Division President. “We continue to work diligently in navigating this situation and remain committed to Nexteer’s long-term future by creating a safe work environment for our employees and delivering high-quality steering and driveline systems for our global customers.”
Nexteer has locations in Saginaw and Auburn Hills.
