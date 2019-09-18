A parts supplier for General Motors has announced layoffs in response to the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers.
Nexteer Automotive, a top-tier supplier for GM, said they will be “temporarily reduce their workforce” because of the disruption to production at GM plants.
Vice President and North America Division President at Nexteer Dennis Hoeg said there will be layoffs in the coming days.
Hoeg said they’re trying to “minimize the impact to employees” and want to return to full staff as quickly as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.