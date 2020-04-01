Nexteer Automotive is firing up its 3D printers to make medical mask & face shield components.
The parts supplier said it is using its 3D printers in Saginaw and Tychy, Poland to make plastic masks and face shield headbands.
The company said it is currently making about 50 face masks and 100 face shields each day and is exploring additional manufacturing processes in Saginaw to increase capacity to more than 1,000 masks per day.
“Around the world, our Nexteer team consists of smart, passionate problem solvers, and I’m so proud of how our team members have found creative solutions to help our local communities with much needed medical supplies,” said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Strategy Officer, Nexteer Automotive. “We will continue to work with local medical and government partners, as well as our suppliers, to provide much-needed face masks and shields to help the brave medical teams on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Saginaw team is currently making masks in two sizes to provide a better fit for men and women. They said the initial prototypes were reviewed by members of Saginaw’s medical community before manufacturing began.
. As of March 30, more than 150 masks had been given to Michigan Health Improvement Alliance, Inc. (MiHIA) to fit with filter material and elastic for ear straps.
Nexteer is also working with Mayer Tool & Engineering, INC, a mold manufacturer, and PolyOne Corporation, to help increase production.
