Hours after saying it was reducing power consumption at the request of Consumers Energy, Nexteer Automotive said it was given the go-ahead to resume normal levels.
The parts supplier said it shut down all office and test areas to help reduce power needs. It also said "the majority of our manufacturing operations" were closed down.
In the idled areas, Nexteer said lighting and heat was "slightly reduced", but that all manufacturing operations employees at the Saginaw plants were expected to report to work as scheduled.
At around 11:46 a.m., Nexteer said it was notified by Consumers to resume normal energy consumption, allowing the company to restore idled manufacturing operations.
Below is the original statement from Consumers Energy regarding the call for reduction:
At 8 a.m., Consumers Energy received a notice from MISO – the Grid Operator in the Midwest asking for a local energy reduction. Consumers Energy is generating enough power for our customers, but we are being called upon to help balance the energy grid in the Midwest. We have plans in place for these situations – one step is asking some of our largest customers, who are enrolled in programs for this type of event, to reduce load. We remain committed to keeping Michigan residents safe and warm during this cold spell.
