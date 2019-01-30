Due to the extreme cold, Nexteer Automotive is closing a Mid-Michigan office and is working to reduce power consumption in the area.
On its Facebook page the parts supplier said it is working with Consumers Energy to temporarily reduce power consumption at the company’s Saginaw site.
Despite that, all manufacturing operations employees at the Saginaw plants are expected to report to work as scheduled, according to the post.
The employees will help to manage the site’s power consumption.
Nexteer also said it closed its North American Divisional Office in Saginaw for Jan. 30.
Consumers Energy issued the following statement regarding the call for reduction:
At 8 a.m., Consumers Energy received a notice from MISO – the Grid Operator in the Midwest asking for a local energy reduction. Consumers Energy is generating enough power for our customers, but we are being called upon to help balance the energy grid in the Midwest. We have plans in place for these situations – one step is asking some of our largest customers, who are enrolled in programs for this type of event, to reduce load. We remain committed to keeping Michigan residents safe and warm during this cold spell.
