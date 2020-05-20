Nexteer in Saginaw announced that they will collect donations for victims of the floods that continue to make their way through the area.
Drop-off locations will be set up on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Plant 3 parking lot.
A full list of items can be found here or in the photo above.
Nexteer asks that you remain safe in the midst of COVID-19 and wear a mask to drop off donations.
