Nexteer Automotive has confirmed layoffs have hit the Saginaw auto parts supplier.
Dennis Hoeg, Nexteer Vice President and North America Division President sent the following statement to TV5 regarding the move:
As Nexteer reported in late 2019, we expected potential layoffs in early 2020 at our Saginaw site. On March 13, 2020, we reduced our workforce as part of Nexteer’s ongoing effort to ensure our long-term future and competitiveness by rightsizing operations in line with customers’ volumes and program needs.
While this decision was anticipated, it did not make it easier. We are working with our affected employees to provide support services and help them through this transition. We are focused on securing Saginaw’s future and – as always – remain committed to delivering high quality products and service for our customers.
An exact number of impacted employees wasn’t immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.